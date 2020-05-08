Spain industrial output falls 12.2% year-on-year in March

Spain’s calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 12.2% year-on-year in March as the country ground to a halt following a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 to curb the coronavirus contagion, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The National Statistics Institute revised the February contraction to 1.5% year-on-year, from a 1.3% drop previously reported.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anita Kobyliska, Editing by Inti Landauro)