Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Spain industrial output falls 12.2% year-on-year in March

Spain industrial output falls 12.2% year-on-year in March

in World Economy News 09/05/2020

Spain’s calendar-adjusted industrial output fell 12.2% year-on-year in March as the country ground to a halt following a strict lockdown imposed on March 14 to curb the coronavirus contagion, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.

The National Statistics Institute revised the February contraction to 1.5% year-on-year, from a 1.3% drop previously reported.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anita Kobyliska, Editing by Inti Landauro)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software