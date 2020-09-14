Spain to extend furlough scheme into 2021, Labour Minister says

The Spanish government is considering extending the nationwide ERTE furlough scheme that guarantees workers part of their income into 2021, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Monday.

“The date is open, but likely (Dec 31) would not be the most adequate and we have to extend a little beyond,” Diaz said in an interview on Spanish state TV station on Monday.

She added the extension might be longer for different industries. She said for instance the tourism industry would benefit from the scheme so long as they need it.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Toby Chopra)