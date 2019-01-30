Spain to reduce February LNG intake by 22%

Spain’s LNG intake for February has been trimmed by four tankers, or 22% in terms of volume, to 2 million cu m, according to the latest Enagas schedule.

Spain has cut back on its scheduled front-month LNG import volume for a second consecutive month, reducing its programed intake for February by four tankers, and volume by 22% from initial nominations, according to data published Monday.

The country will receive 15 tankers in the month with 2.04 million cu m, as nominated deliveries at Barcelona, Bilbao and two at Huelva have been canceled.

This follows a 15% reduction in January to 1.9 million cu m. All figures include rounding.

LNG send out into the domestic grid is scheduled at 13.4 TWh for February, slightly lower than nominated, as scheduled pipeline volume has been hiked up 1 TWh from last month’s nominations to 19.2 TWh.

Demand is seen totaling 34.6 TWh in the month, with 1.2 TWh to be withdrawn from storage and upstream fields and 1 TWh to be loaded on LNG trucks, according to Enagas.

Underground gas storage volume is due to end February at 19.5 TWh or just under two-thirds of maximum. LNG stocks will average 11.5 TWh during February, ending the month at 12.3 TWh, or around 60% of maximum.

March nominations, also published Monday, are for 14 LNG deliveries into Spain importing 1.9 million cu m. The volume is around one-fifth less than the volume proposed in annual nominations made last year.

Spanish natural gas demand for March is forecast at 33.4 TWh, met by pipeline volume of 17.9 TWh, LNG send out of 14.3 TWh and storage/upstream withdrawals totaling 225 GWh, with 1.1 TWh supplied from stored LNG in tanks directly to trucks, the data showed.

SPAIN LNG IN JANUARY 2019: FINAL SCHEDULE V NOMINATIONS

Port Cargoes volume change change (no.) (‘000 cu m) (no.) ( ‘000 cu m) Barcelona 6 751 -1 -133 Cartagena 1 134 NC -15.6 Huelva 4 467 -1 -195.6 Bilbao 4 558 NC 2.4 Sagunto 0 0 NC NC Mugardos 0 0 NC NC Total January 15 1,910 -2 -342

SPAIN LNG IN FEBRUARY 2019: INITIAL NOMINATIONS VS YEAR AGO TOTALS

Port Cargoes volume change change (no.) (‘000 cu m) (no.) on yr ( ‘000 cu m) on yr Barcelona 7 943 1 340 Cartagena 0 0 NC NC Huelva 6 848 3 448 Bilbao 5 700 2 294 Sagunto 0 0 -1 -72 Mugardos 1 131 NC 28 Total February 19 2,622 5 1038

KEY: NC = no change

Source: Enagas

Source: Platts