Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Spain’s gas imports fall 20% in June from year ago, less Russian gas

Spain’s gas imports fall 20% in June from year ago, less Russian gas

in Freight News 17/08/2023

Spain’s natural gas imports fell 20% in June from a year ago to an equivalent of 28,622 gigawatt-hours, government data showed on Thursday.

Cores, an arm of the Energy and Environment Ministry, said in a statement Russia was the largest single supplier of gas to Spain with a share of 27% in June, even as imports from Russia fell 12.3% to 7,673 GWh.

In the first half of the year, supplies from Russia still jumped 71% from a year earlier, but Algeria was the leading source of Spanish gas imports.
Soure: Reuters (Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software