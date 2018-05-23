Spain’s GNF carries out first Cartagena LNG bunkering

Spain’s largest gas group Gas Natural Fenosa has carried out its first LNG bunkering operation at the port of Cartagena, supplying a chemical tanker operated by Swedish group Furetank with 120 mt of liquid (9,740 cu m of LNG).

– 120 mt of LNG bunkered to Fure Vinga

– Cartagena has had slowing of reload

GNF said in a joint statement Tuesday with its partner, Germany’s Nauticor, the operation was carried out by six LNG trucks which supplied the Fure Vinga with the fuel.

The Fure Vinga is the first of six new build LNG-fueled ships that will be used by Furetank for carrying chemicals, and the second LNG-fueled ship in its fleet.

The port at Cartagena, on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, was modified to carry out bunkering services in February this year, and aims to become a hub for the emerging business.

While Spanish integrated oil and gas group Repsol has already carried out significant operations at the port, this is the first-of-kind operation for GNF, which has an LNG supply portfolio of 30 Bcm in the Atlantic basin.

The port of Cartagena is home to Spain’s second-largest LNG regasification plant, with capacity to produce 11.8 Bcm/year of natural gas.

LNG exports from the terminal, in terms of LNG reloads have slowed in recent years, with just 990 GWh (approximately 155,000 cu m) exported last year in one operation, compared to an average of 6.9 TWh/year across 2011-2015, according to data from Spain’s strategic reserve corporation, CORES.

Source: Platts