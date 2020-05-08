Spanish Q1 crude oil imports fall to six-year low

Spanish crude oil imports fell 11.7% in the first three months of 2020 from the same period in the previous year, national oil and gas agency CORES said on Friday, as movement restrictions to stop the new coronavirus spreading sapped demand for fuel.

Spain imported 5,063 kilotonnes of crude oil in March, 10.6% less than in the same month last year, CORES said.

The quantity imported in the first quarter was the lowest for that period of the year since 2014, CORES said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)