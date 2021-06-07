Sparke Helmore Lawyers joins Shipping Australia!

Shipping Australia is delighted to welcome law firm Sparke Helmore as our newest corporate associate member.

Sparke Helmore first opened its doors in 1882, and now has a truly national presence with 9 offices around Australia and more than 800 people. The firm covers key areas of law – Corporate & Commercial, Insurance, Government, and Workplace – with more than 30 specialised areas of expertise. Although proudly Australian, Sparke Helmore has global reach through its London market practice and has expanded its footprint into APAC and Europe through its membership of the Global Insurance Law Connect (as its sole Australian representative). Sparke Helmore recently appointed Partner Michelle Taylor to lead a specialist Shipping and Transport team, which works across the Government and Insurance practices.

An accomplished lawyer with more than 25 years’ experience as a litigator, Michelle specialises in maritime and transport law. She has been recognised internationally for her extensive experience in major shipping casualties and pollution matters in particular. Michelle’s casualty experience includes APL Sydney, Rena, Shen Neng and YM Efficiency. Michelle has more than a decade of working with Commonwealth Government, including the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. Michelle is supported by a team of lawyers specialising in marine and transport law.

Sparke Helmore’s specialist Shipping and Transport team provides expert legal and strategic advice across all areas of marine and transport law, including casualties, admiralty litigation, sea carriage (bill of lading and charter party disputes), passenger cruise ship issues, supply chain and logistics, ship construction and marine insurance.

Michelle commented upon Sparke Helmore’s decision to join Shipping Australia:

“We are delighted to be joining Shipping Australia as the peak industry body for the Australian Shipping Industry. Sparke Helmore has made the strategic decision to expand its marine offering given its longstanding relationships with ports, Government and the insurance industry, and the vital role that transport and shipping plays in all aspects of trade and commerce. We look forward to working closely with Shipping Australia and its members and associates to promote the interests of the Australian shipping industry and supporting its legal needs.”

Melwyn Noronha, CEO of Shipping Australia, commented: “we are delighted to welcome Sparke Helmore as our newest member! The highly experienced team brings extensive legal expertise and insight to the Shipping Australia family, which can only strengthen our ability to advocate for the Australian shipping industry. We will look forward to working alongside Sparke Helmore in the pursuit of this mission and we warmly welcome them to our association”.

