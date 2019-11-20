SPBES, Bulutlu Marine Announce Sales and Distribution Partnership

Marine energy storage experts SPBES and technical sales and service consultants Bulutlu Marine are pleased to announce an agreement to provide Turkish shipyards. The agreement allows Bulutlu Marine to provide local representation and technical support for SPBES products.

The sales partnership is a part of the SPBES’ overall distribution agreement with Noris Marine Automation. “Bulutlu Marine is a highly respected member of the maritime industry in Turkey.” said Brent Perry, CEO at SPBES. “Their understanding of ship power systems, exceptional reputation for customer service and long list of satisfied customers make them an ideal partner to help take SPBES to the next level.” Cem Bulutlu, General Manager of Bulutlu Marine stated, “SPBES technology is the best quality and safest energy storage product in the maritime industry.

Key features such as CellCool and the SPBES Lifetime Performance Agreement were designed to provide the safety and performance demanded by commercial marine customers. We are proud to add the SPBES product line to our portfolio.” The SPBES energy storage system has been engineered to the highest standards of performance and safety and is designed to seamlessly integrate with virtually any electrical infrastructure. It is the only lithium energy storage system to fully prevent thermal runaway from occurring.

Source: SPBES