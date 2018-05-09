Specialized Ships On the Shipbuilding “Menu”

Newbuilding ordering activity has shifted towards more specialized vessels according to shipbroker reports this week. Allied Shipbroking said that “it was yet another week with a fair flow of new order deals coming through, though this time around it was a case of more specialized units taking the lion share, with a hand full of tanker and containership units showing up at the same time, while the dry bulk sector was showing no fresh activity this time around. The overall messages being thrown are still fairly mixed, with the weaker sectors still showing a fair flow despite the weaker freight market conditions and lower earnings they still face, while the Dry Bulk sector which has shown the most promising signs for its near term prospects has once again lacked in generating fresh interest amongst buyers. It looks as though most are still worry that the market is still facing considerable geo-political risks and that most of the opportunity that is to be had is in the “here and now” and most suited for an investment option via the secondhand market. The recent downward correction has not helped at all in this regard, while it looks as though it will take considerably better freight levels and much bigger incentives to drive buyers in mass back to the new ordering route”, Allied said.

In a separate newbuilding market report, Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in Tankers, clients of Kyklades Maritime are reported have extended their series of 319,000 DWT VLCCs at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) by adding two additional units. These will be the 7th and 8th vessels in the series and will deliver in 2020. Samkang S&C have received their first order for four firm 113,000 DWT Aframax Tankers from an unknown European owner. The quartet will be delivered within 2020 from Goseong, Korea. There is one order to report in Dry this week. Clients of Union Maritime have added one 63,800 DWT Ultramax Bulk Carrier in their orderbook at COSCO HI Yanzhou by declaring an option. This will be the 3rd vessel in the series and will delivery in 1Q 2020. In the container market, both Clients of Costamare and Shoei Kisen have ordered five firm, plus two optional units each, at China’s Jiangsu New Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd and Shoei’s sister company Imabari Shipbuilding, respectively. Delivery of the first units, from both Yards is expected within the 2H 2020 and all units will go on long term time charters to Yang Ming Line of Taiwan. It also came to light last week that Clients of Zodiac Maritime have declared their option for four additional 14,300 TEU Container Carriers at HHI. These vessels are set for delivery within 3Q 2020”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied Shipbroking said that “on the dry bulk side, activity seemed to have picked up this past week, with the focus having been firmly placed on the smaller size segments, namely the Supramax and Handysize group. At the same time it looks as though the number of sales candidates has increased considerably, something that may well put pressure on prices over the coming weeks. On the tanker side, the increased activity continued on for yet another week, with deals being noted across almost all the size segments. The VLs were the only size to miss out this week, however given the circulating rumors, it looks as though we may well have a couple of transactions emerge over the coming days. It does seem as though buying interest is there, despite still facing a sharp gap between sellers’ and buyers’ price ideas. At the same time, it is notable to point out that prices from recent transactions seem to be holding fairly in line with what has been seen from last done transactions”, the shipbroker said.

In its own weekly note, ships’ valuation expert VesselsValue said that in tankers values have remained stable across the sector with older MR tonnage firming slightly. An en bloc deal of two LR2 vessels by Chandris sold for USD 47.4 mil, VV value USD 47.22 mil included; Aegea & Amorea (115,900/115,800 DWT, Mar/Jul 2009, Samsung). In the dry bulk market, “values across the sector remained stable with slight firming in older Supramax tonnage. Panamax Maganari (75,900 DWT, Mar 2001, Kanasashi) sold for USD 10.0 mil, VV value USD 9.11 mil. Supramax AS Vincentia (57,000 DWT, Nov 2010, Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding) sold for USD 11.0 mil, VV value USD 10.91 mil. An en bloc deal of three Handy vessels by Interorient Ship management sold to Pioneer Marine for USD 41.0 mil, VV value USD 40.68 mil included; Orient Defender/Delivery/Dispatch (36,900/800/700 DWT, May 2011/Sep 2012/Jul 2013, Hyundai Mipo)”, VV concluded.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide