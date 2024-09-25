SpecTec and Source2Sea partnership boosts data driven decision making in the maritime supply industry

SpecTec and Source2Sea are pleased to announce our global partnership, combining SpecTec’s leading Fleet Management System, AMOS with Source2Sea’s digital marketplace. Together, our two companies will enable the right decisions through the right data.

With 40 years of experience in the maritime industry, SpecTec knows what great data looks like, and that is why the partnership on integrations between SpecTec and Source2Sea’s product catalogue platform is a perfect match.

Today, the vast majority of spend is through RFQ processes based on generic data. As a result, the basis of using all the transaction data generated, for accurate data driven decision making, is limited.

The typical pain points for both vessel crews and purchasers are often rooted in the lack of transparency in their data.

For vessel crew, the lack of accurate data impacts their ability to make informed decisions at the time of purchase: “I want to know what I am buying” or post purchase: “I am tired of not getting what I ordered”. Purchasers often express a desire to have greater clarity “I want to know where we spend our money”, allowing them to negotiate and focus on the right suppliers, categories and items.

SpecTec users now have access to the Source2Sea platform, allowing vessel crew to “Shop at sea like you do at home” with images, product descriptions, prices etc. and bringing an end to the uncertainty around data. Purchasers will have full transparency on spending – both at detailed and consolidated levels.

Everything you need in data is available with SpecTec’s Fleet Management System and Source2Sea’s platform in combination.

Mikael Weis, CEO, Source2Sea explains: “The feedback we get from our users on the usability and transparency of our platform is really great, and when they start getting transactions through and see the aggregated data, they get even more excited. A typical question we get is “What is the cost of an average provisions ‘basket’ in a given port”? Purchasers are now able to break this spend down to individual specific items. The value of having access to such specific and detailed data is unique and enables purchasers to make the right data driven decisions, which they have not been able to in the past. In Source2Sea, we are super happy that we are

integrated with SpecTec to be able to deliver additional value to the many SpecTec users at sea or on-shore”.

Naz Miah, SpecTec, Director of Product Management supports: “The integration of the Source2Sea platform into AMOS offers our customers a comprehensive solution to streamline procurement processes and optimise fleet management. By consolidating these key functions within a single platform, users can enjoy improved efficiency and enhanced control over their operations. This integration not only simplifies the management of procurement tasks but also ensures that all workflow, approval processes, and operational tasks remain fully intact and easily accessible within the AMOS system.

As a result, customers can drive more value from their daily operations, reducing manual workloads, minimizing errors, and increasing overall operational performance. This enhanced functionality empowers fleet and procurement managers to make better, data driven decisions, ultimately delivering superior outcomes across the entire fleet management process”.

