Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

in Oil & Companies News 01/12/2021

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 23, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 2,551 contracts to 317,730 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              302,802     -4,258   -531,900     19,988     26,894     -3,437
ICE WTI crude             14,928      1,707    -97,482      3,372     56,757     -5,444
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    317,730     -2,551   -629,382     23,360     83,651     -8,881

RBOB                      71,712        911     31,186      2,363    -91,195     -1,572
Heating oil               22,190     -5,155     72,636       -437   -104,769      6,899

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              149,310     -4,906     52,895     -7,388  2,585,937      8,014
ICE WTI crude             22,647       -617      3,150        983    580,893    -33,636
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    171,957     -5,523     56,045     -6,405  3,166,830    -25,622

RBOB                     -17,037        772      5,336     -2,474    338,906     -2,290
Heating oil               -6,116      3,292     16,060     -4,599    349,559    -42,945
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              268,340     -3,407   -466,930     18,007     11,965     -2,648
ICE WTI crude             19,052        945    -84,689      2,945     48,154     -5,546
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    287,392     -2,462   -551,619     20,952     60,119     -8,194
RBOB                      71,802      1,001     29,605      2,328    -90,981     -1,590
Heating oil               22,249     -4,881     72,934       -721   -103,931      6,734

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              139,317     -4,721     47,308     -7,231  2,028,573    -29,060
ICE WTI crude             13,565        406      3,918      1,250    445,817    -46,021
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    152,882     -4,315     51,226     -5,981  2,474,390    -75,081
RBOB                     -15,808        779      5,382     -2,518    334,006     -2,535
Heating oil               -6,618      3,483     15,366     -4,615    338,034    -42,853
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

