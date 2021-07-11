Recent News

  

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

in Oil & Companies News 12/07/2021

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 34,423 contracts to 383,913 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              373,870    -33,686   -555,489      4,833    -72,642     19,420
ICE WTI crude             10,043       -737   -107,758         80     94,177     14,410
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    383,913    -34,423   -663,247      4,913     21,535     33,830

RBOB                      52,062    -14,321     44,708      3,031   -103,993     12,402
Heating oil               28,548     -3,815     75,847       -169   -121,775      1,546

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              195,481      8,570     58,781        863  3,127,046     69,456
ICE WTI crude              2,069    -13,818      1,470         65    754,767     22,775
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    197,550     -5,248     60,251        928  3,881,813     92,231

RBOB                      -1,220        927      8,443     -2,040    380,552    -10,449
Heating oil               -3,931      2,985     21,313       -547    415,284    -11,074
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              325,879    -30,224   -457,645      6,067    -93,717     18,655
ICE WTI crude             10,008       -478   -111,182     -1,422     95,067     14,263
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    335,887    -30,702   -568,827      4,645      1,350     32,918
RBOB                      50,212    -14,415     44,870      2,915   -103,580     12,520
Heating oil               28,533     -3,830     75,243       -127   -120,961      1,476

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              171,472      5,085     54,011        417  2,413,946     44,315
ICE WTI crude              4,687    -12,474      1,420        111    592,568     18,748
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    176,159     -7,389     55,431        528  3,006,514     63,063
RBOB                         205        973      8,293     -1,993    372,520    -10,794
Heating oil               -3,712      2,954     20,897       -473    410,201    -11,416

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

