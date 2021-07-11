Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 6, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 34,423 contracts to 383,913 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 373,870 -33,686 -555,489 4,833 -72,642 19,420 ICE WTI crude 10,043 -737 -107,758 80 94,177 14,410 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 383,913 -34,423 -663,247 4,913 21,535 33,830 RBOB 52,062 -14,321 44,708 3,031 -103,993 12,402 Heating oil 28,548 -3,815 75,847 -169 -121,775 1,546 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 195,481 8,570 58,781 863 3,127,046 69,456 ICE WTI crude 2,069 -13,818 1,470 65 754,767 22,775 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 197,550 -5,248 60,251 928 3,881,813 92,231 RBOB -1,220 927 8,443 -2,040 380,552 -10,449 Heating oil -3,931 2,985 21,313 -547 415,284 -11,074 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 325,879 -30,224 -457,645 6,067 -93,717 18,655 ICE WTI crude 10,008 -478 -111,182 -1,422 95,067 14,263 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 335,887 -30,702 -568,827 4,645 1,350 32,918 RBOB 50,212 -14,415 44,870 2,915 -103,580 12,520 Heating oil 28,533 -3,830 75,243 -127 -120,961 1,476 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 171,472 5,085 54,011 417 2,413,946 44,315 ICE WTI crude 4,687 -12,474 1,420 111 592,568 18,748 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 176,159 -7,389 55,431 528 3,006,514 63,063 RBOB 205 973 8,293 -1,993 372,520 -10,794 Heating oil -3,712 2,954 20,897 -473 410,201 -11,416

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)