Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,634 contracts to 274,968 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 280,114 -6,789 -516,641 10,215 5,590 4,622 ICE WTI crude -5,146 -1,845 -116,520 -3,763 133,526 5,321 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 274,968 -8,634 -633,161 6,452 139,116 9,943 RBOB 50,036 -2,951 43,966 -905 -89,794 7,329 Heating oil 41,281 -1,183 73,668 69 -124,779 2,345 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 185,933 -3,960 45,004 -4,088 2,687,835 -195,574 ICE WTI crude -11,548 1,069 -311 -784 715,617 -38,103 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 174,385 -2,891 44,693 -4,872 3,403,452 -233,677 RBOB -13,711 -1,788 9,502 -1,684 376,174 18,101 Heating oil -8,715 -190 18,545 -1,039 397,920 377 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 249,175 1,633 -444,036 -6,090 -3,218 5,355 ICE WTI crude -5,382 -2,656 -112,057 8,231 131,978 3,451 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 243,793 -1,023 -556,093 2,141 128,760 8,806 RBOB 47,538 -2,581 43,018 -2,477 -88,064 8,257 Heating oil 41,280 -1,179 73,078 38 -124,040 2,298 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 155,148 2,277 42,931 -3,175 2,135,698 -59,096 ICE WTI crude -14,429 -8,198 -110 -828 602,652 1,830 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 140,719 -5,921 42,821 -4,003 2,738,350 -57,266 RBOB -11,791 -1,510 9,299 -1,689 368,715 19,508 Heating oil -8,701 -157 18,383 -1,000 392,405 488

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)