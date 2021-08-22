Recent News

  

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

in Oil & Companies News 22/08/2021

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to August 17, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 8,634 contracts to 274,968 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              280,114     -6,789   -516,641     10,215      5,590      4,622
ICE WTI crude             -5,146     -1,845   -116,520     -3,763    133,526      5,321
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    274,968     -8,634   -633,161      6,452    139,116      9,943

RBOB                      50,036     -2,951     43,966       -905    -89,794      7,329
Heating oil               41,281     -1,183     73,668         69   -124,779      2,345

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              185,933     -3,960     45,004     -4,088  2,687,835   -195,574
ICE WTI crude            -11,548      1,069       -311       -784    715,617    -38,103
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    174,385     -2,891     44,693     -4,872  3,403,452   -233,677

RBOB                     -13,711     -1,788      9,502     -1,684    376,174     18,101
Heating oil               -8,715       -190     18,545     -1,039    397,920        377
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              249,175      1,633   -444,036     -6,090     -3,218      5,355
ICE WTI crude             -5,382     -2,656   -112,057      8,231    131,978      3,451
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    243,793     -1,023   -556,093      2,141    128,760      8,806
RBOB                      47,538     -2,581     43,018     -2,477    -88,064      8,257
Heating oil               41,280     -1,179     73,078         38   -124,040      2,298

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              155,148      2,277     42,931     -3,175  2,135,698    -59,096
ICE WTI crude            -14,429     -8,198       -110       -828    602,652      1,830
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    140,719     -5,921     42,821     -4,003  2,738,350    -57,266
RBOB                     -11,791     -1,510      9,299     -1,689    368,715     19,508
Heating oil               -8,701       -157     18,383     -1,000    392,405        488

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

