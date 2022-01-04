Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 28, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 282,789 7,775 434,234 6,544 -683,314 -13,494 Soybeans 80,710 23,464 177,111 1,588 -224,854 -23,704 Soyoil 1,589 6,717 118,271 425 -124,729 -11,609 CBOT wheat -30,498 -2,423 121,414 4,852 -84,223 -2,313 KCBT wheat 29,651 -116 61,712 4,291 -92,738 -2,437 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 373,345 12,929 260,246 -2,632 -674,323 -11,411 Soybeans 98,080 25,154 134,757 -2,340 -228,233 -21,576 Soymeal 61,162 10,611 87,016 -498 -203,326 -10,997 Soyoil 45,394 6,316 94,119 -567 -132,434 -10,815 CBOT wheat -11,773 -766 73,505 3,289 -66,458 -2,030 KCBT wheat 59,406 599 25,597 11 -79,583 -2,312 MGEX wheat 12,030 -1,148 1,127 -32 -24,172 3,010 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 59,663 -1,315 100,229 3,268 -170,213 -1,332 Live cattle 69,602 850 81,043 -270 -155,363 -1,748 Feeder cattle 1,679 1,293 3,552 11 763 -579 Lean hogs 57,720 3,736 57,219 -954 -105,071 -2,149 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 74,442 1,940 -33,710 -825 1,843,102 41,913 Soybeans 28,363 110 -32,968 -1,349 767,439 -21,966 Soymeal 29,360 252 25,788 630 430,303 -22,160 Soyoil -11,948 599 4,869 4,468 419,844 -36,371 CBOT wheat 11,418 -377 -6,692 -116 433,728 -11,061 KCBT wheat -6,793 3,439 1,374 -1,738 244,520 -3,024 MGEX wheat 7,040 -566 3,975 -1,263 77,597 -1,051 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,665 2,496 -1,343 -3,117 755,845 -15,136 Live cattle 17,448 246 -12,732 921 361,314 11,315 Feeder cattle 436 208 -6,431 -933 46,242 -690 Lean hogs 6,808 -1,084 -16,674 449 262,948 4,718 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 362,531 11,628 270,959 234 -682,752 -10,747 Soybeans 99,106 25,154 137,424 -361 -230,503 -20,366 Soymeal 60,800 10,159 88,741 -720 -202,885 -11,945 Soyoil 43,884 5,432 94,661 -59 -139,177 -5,177 CBOT wheat -14,174 -1,444 74,969 2,944 -73,401 225 KCBT wheat 58,583 644 26,487 106 -80,336 -1,071 MGEX wheat 11,978 -1,124 1,243 -11 -25,344 2,906 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 56,387 -1,924 102,699 3,039 -179,081 2,060 Live cattle 65,537 211 81,489 95 -139,182 -76 Feeder cattle 1,211 1,286 3,543 70 927 -562 Lean hogs 56,249 3,700 56,800 -914 -99,348 -2,361 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 95,645 1,228 -46,383 -2,343 1,522,692 37,280 Soybeans 26,179 -2,746 -32,206 -1,681 647,225 -7,235 Soymeal 30,944 1,451 22,400 1,055 388,667 -12,085 Soyoil -3,285 -5,231 3,917 5,035 380,321 -25,904 CBOT wheat 20,109 -1,753 -7,503 28 356,439 -942 KCBT wheat -6,001 1,850 1,267 -1,529 220,413 3,694 MGEX wheat 8,410 -521 3,713 -1,250 73,766 -477 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,518 -424 -2,523 -2,751 650,618 2,275 Live cattle 66 -964 -7,910 734 312,962 9,840 Feeder cattle -254 92 -5,427 -886 39,260 -816 Lean hogs 1,490 -1,257 -15,191 832 215,708 4,360 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642>

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)