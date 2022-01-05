Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

in Oil & Companies News 05/01/2022

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,922 contracts to 274,016 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

 Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              266,840     16,469   -497,745      1,761     58,793       -202
ICE WTI crude              7,176     -1,547    -97,385      1,077     52,323     -4,252
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    274,016     14,922   -595,130      2,838    111,116     -4,454

RBOB                      67,343     -2,082     34,874      1,012    -98,376       -759
Heating oil               15,541      1,493     74,842        651    -99,529     -2,700

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              134,121    -15,207     37,991     -2,822  2,449,377      3,602
ICE WTI crude             36,314      4,755      1,572        -33    567,434     13,585
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    170,435    -10,452     39,563     -2,855  3,016,811     17,187

RBOB                     -10,024       -426      6,182      2,256    292,999    -12,131
Heating oil              -10,506     -2,152     19,653      2,709    304,400     -6,310
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              233,873     16,960   -431,956      2,800     58,864        -76
ICE WTI crude              8,534       -862    -83,554       -558     44,644     -4,625
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    242,407     16,098   -515,510      2,242    103,508     -4,701
RBOB                      67,471     -2,079     34,571      1,070    -97,916       -502
Heating oil               15,513      1,488     75,884      1,209    -98,687     -2,952

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              104,556    -18,786     34,663       -898  1,867,339    -25,362
ICE WTI crude             28,493      6,161      1,883       -116    426,851      6,399
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    133,049    -12,625     36,546     -1,014  2,294,190    -18,963
RBOB                     -10,226       -829      6,100      2,340    290,822    -11,739
Heating oil              -11,882     -2,754     19,172      3,009    297,274     -5,447

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software