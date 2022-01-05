Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to December 28, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 14,922 contracts to 274,016 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 266,840 16,469 -497,745 1,761 58,793 -202 ICE WTI crude 7,176 -1,547 -97,385 1,077 52,323 -4,252 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 274,016 14,922 -595,130 2,838 111,116 -4,454 RBOB 67,343 -2,082 34,874 1,012 -98,376 -759 Heating oil 15,541 1,493 74,842 651 -99,529 -2,700 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 134,121 -15,207 37,991 -2,822 2,449,377 3,602 ICE WTI crude 36,314 4,755 1,572 -33 567,434 13,585 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 170,435 -10,452 39,563 -2,855 3,016,811 17,187 RBOB -10,024 -426 6,182 2,256 292,999 -12,131 Heating oil -10,506 -2,152 19,653 2,709 304,400 -6,310 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 233,873 16,960 -431,956 2,800 58,864 -76 ICE WTI crude 8,534 -862 -83,554 -558 44,644 -4,625 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 242,407 16,098 -515,510 2,242 103,508 -4,701 RBOB 67,471 -2,079 34,571 1,070 -97,916 -502 Heating oil 15,513 1,488 75,884 1,209 -98,687 -2,952 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 104,556 -18,786 34,663 -898 1,867,339 -25,362 ICE WTI crude 28,493 6,161 1,883 -116 426,851 6,399 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 133,049 -12,625 36,546 -1,014 2,294,190 -18,963 RBOB -10,226 -829 6,100 2,340 290,822 -11,739 Heating oil -11,882 -2,754 19,172 3,009 297,274 -5,447

Source: Reuters (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)