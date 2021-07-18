Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

in Oil & Companies News 18/07/2021

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 10,661 contracts to 394,574 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              381,491      7,621   -559,729     -4,239    -68,583      4,059
ICE WTI crude             13,083      3,040   -114,966     -7,207    103,162      8,985
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    394,574     10,661   -674,695    -11,446     34,579     13,044

RBOB                      56,365      4,302     43,969       -737   -104,332       -339
Heating oil               31,906      3,359     76,107        260   -123,951     -2,176

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              194,544       -936     52,278     -6,504  3,175,110     48,064
ICE WTI crude             -2,603     -4,673      1,324       -146    759,813      5,046
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    191,941     -5,609     53,602     -6,650  3,934,923     53,110

RBOB                      -7,118     -5,898     11,116      2,673    374,486     -6,066
Heating oil               -9,870     -5,939     25,808      4,496    422,317      7,033
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              328,943      3,064   -459,050     -1,405    -88,505      5,212
ICE WTI crude             13,034      3,026   -119,095     -7,913    103,942      8,875
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    341,977      6,090   -578,145     -9,318     15,437     14,087
RBOB                      54,428      4,216     44,283       -587   -103,833       -253
Heating oil               31,886      3,353     75,451        208   -122,924     -1,963

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              170,153     -1,319     48,459     -5,552  2,413,536       -410
ICE WTI crude                898     -3,789      1,221       -199    584,999     -7,569
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    171,051     -5,108     49,680     -5,751  2,998,535     -7,979
RBOB                      -5,858     -6,063     10,980      2,687    365,552     -6,968
Heating oil               -9,746     -6,034     25,333      4,436    416,765      6,564

Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software