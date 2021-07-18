Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to July 13, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group raise its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 10,661 contracts to 394,574 during the period.

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 381,491 7,621 -559,729 -4,239 -68,583 4,059 ICE WTI crude 13,083 3,040 -114,966 -7,207 103,162 8,985 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 394,574 10,661 -674,695 -11,446 34,579 13,044 RBOB 56,365 4,302 43,969 -737 -104,332 -339 Heating oil 31,906 3,359 76,107 260 -123,951 -2,176 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 194,544 -936 52,278 -6,504 3,175,110 48,064 ICE WTI crude -2,603 -4,673 1,324 -146 759,813 5,046 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 191,941 -5,609 53,602 -6,650 3,934,923 53,110 RBOB -7,118 -5,898 11,116 2,673 374,486 -6,066 Heating oil -9,870 -5,939 25,808 4,496 422,317 7,033 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 328,943 3,064 -459,050 -1,405 -88,505 5,212 ICE WTI crude 13,034 3,026 -119,095 -7,913 103,942 8,875 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 341,977 6,090 -578,145 -9,318 15,437 14,087 RBOB 54,428 4,216 44,283 -587 -103,833 -253 Heating oil 31,886 3,353 75,451 208 -122,924 -1,963 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 170,153 -1,319 48,459 -5,552 2,413,536 -410 ICE WTI crude 898 -3,789 1,221 -199 584,999 -7,569 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 171,051 -5,108 49,680 -5,751 2,998,535 -7,979 RBOB -5,858 -6,063 10,980 2,687 365,552 -6,968 Heating oil -9,746 -6,034 25,333 4,436 416,765 6,564

Source: Reuters