First introduced in 2018, [email protected] is returning to Cowes Yacht Haven on the Isle of Wight, UK with The Sea Trials being held on Monday 20 June 2022.

[email protected] is the latest sector-specific feature of Seawork, Europe’s leading commercial marine exhibition organised by Mercator Media. Fast vessels operating at high speed for security interventions and Search And Rescue are a significant specialist sector of the commercial marine business.

[email protected] is aimed squarely at facilitating growth and development for the design, build and operation of these specialist vessels. As operating demands increase, new solutions for propulsion, navigation, communications and care of the crew will be needed. [email protected] turns the spotlight on the sector, offering knowledge sharing, networking, exhibiting, sponsorship and demonstrating opportunities.

Vessels at [email protected]

British Venture – Simrad/Ambex

The vessel, capable of fifty knots, has recently completed a total refit and conversion and is now used for technology research by strategic partners Simrad® and Ambex to develop new products and applications.

Powered by a pair of new 500 HP Caterpillar engines linked to France Helices Surface Drives, ‘British Venture’ features a unique wave-piercing hull-form designed to slice through the waves rather than jump over them.

Gemini WR 880 – Berthon

The WR 880 is used extensively in almost every possible boating application worldwide due to its proven ability in rough conditions as well a larger versatile deck space and long range capability.

Adheres to the rigorous requirements of government, rescue and commercial agencies around the world who expect the best in performance, safety and reliability.

Choice of engines, consoles, seating and on-board equipment and is also available with cabin or T-top to protect crew and passengers from the elements.

The [email protected] demo vessel will have a Cox Powertrain 300hp Diesel outboard installed.

SEAir FT80 – SEAir

LOA 7.65m

Beam 3.04m

Dry weight 850kg

Capacity – 6 to 8 people

Foiling systems;

Retractable foils Raise/lower electrically assisted

Lift-off speed 16 kts

Ideal operating range 18 – 25 kts

Trailerable, beachable, moor alongside other boats, pontoon berthing

RBB700 EO 150 -Tideman

Powered by Evo 150hp electric outboard.

Tideman Boats RBB 700 EO 150 will be World’s fastest and toughest serial produced HDPE workboat with electric outboard motor. The HDPE is fully recyclable too!

SRA750 XL – Zodiac Milpro

DIMENSIONS

Overall lengthw/ outboard engines . 8.30m Inside length : 5.80m

Overall width : 2.75m Inside width : 2.02m

Draft / Draught : 0.68m Overall height : (OB trimmed up, arch folded) : 2.2m

Weight empty : 3400kg Boat weight in max.payload condition : 5000kg

Buoyancy tube diameter : 560mm

Aluminium hull and modular deck

Strong marine aluminium construction resistant to damage.

The platform integrates deck tracks, allowing reconfiguration to suit the mission.

Stormblade® – BAE Systems Maritime Services

The StormBlade hull form is the result of intense development and is an evolutionary design building on the pedigree of our proven in-service world-class boats. The deep V hull provides exceptional seakeeping performance with increased payload, range and robustness whilst maintaining reliability. The StormBlade hull form can be configured to meet specific customer user requirements providing a new generation of configurable, multi-purpose boats.

Delegates can expect to access sector-specific companies throughout the day and receive pertinent key note speeches from Procurement and MOD personnel, with the first presentations over breakfast which is sponsored by OSI Maritime.

Commander Francis Griffiths Royal Navy Develop Directorate SO1 Platform Capability Sponsor., will join Phil Gittins, DE&S Ships – Boats Team Leader, at [email protected] this year to share their thoughts on future Seaboats.

John Haynes, MD NEXT GEN Marine, will present on the challenging topic “How do we Re-Power Fast Craft Fleets in a Changing World?”

The Haven is centrally located in Cowes, a short walk from Cowes town centre and the Parade, with its iconic maritime institutions, including the historic Royal Yacht Squadron. This purpose-built, state-of-the-art venue will be the operations centre for the sea trials and host the conference lunch which is sponsored by BAE Systems.

Delegates will also benefit from discussions throughout the day, including topics such as Future Fit Procurement and Refit, People and Procurement, the return journey drinks and canapes are sponsored by Ocean Safety Ltd.

