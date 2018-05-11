Spica Leader Wins NYK Car Carrier of the Year

The Wallem-managed vessel, the Spica Leader has been awarded the NYK Car Carrier of the Year 2017.

The Spica Leader was one of six vessels that were selected to receive the NYK Car Carrier of the year for the fiscal year 2017. All six were recognized for demonstrating excellence in maintaining safe operations and preventing delays.

Wallem manages a number of ships for Japanese ship owners and is fully accredited to do full technical management for Japanese flag vessels with Class NK. This includes the provision of crew with fully compliant Wallem Professional Seafarers meeting the stringent Japanese flag requirements.

Source: Wallem Group