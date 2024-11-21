Spinergie builds on extensive maritime experience to offer single-entry operational reporting and comprehensive analysis to the shipping industry

Due to ever-tightening maritime regulations, the need for better operational data quality in shipping is skyrocketing—this is especially true regarding fuel consumption. However, with extensive data compilation and processing experience, Spinergie’s Smart Fleet Management solution improves operational data while saving signicant time in reporting tasks.

Since 2016, the Paris-headquartered maritime specialists have provided the offshore market with data-driven market intelligence and eet management tools. Yet customer demand has seen Spinergie expand its eet management offering to the shipping sector. The move provides shipowners with Spinergie’s thorough data-capturing and single-entry capabilities, transforming manual, fragmented reporting processes into a centralized data-driven system.

“We have gained tremendous knowledge and experience since introducing Smart Fleet Management. Adapting the solution to meet the diversity of the offshore market has allowed us to better understand how we can customize the solution to meet individual needs. This adaptability, along with streamlined reporting and actionable insights, is what lends our solution so well to meeting the growing needs of the shipping industry,” said Jean Cristofari, CEO and Co-Founder of Spinergie.

Smart Fleet Management brings structure to data, bridging the gap between data collection and quality. Streamlined reporting facilitates quality data collection and addresses the problems caused by traditional reporting methods, such as missing or inaccurate data that, in turn, provide false performance indicators.

Reporting within Smart Fleet Management comprises a customer-led combination of manual input, guided forms, and automated calculations for bunker ROB, delays, production rates, etc. Thanks to this automated eld population mechanism and a single-entry format for any manual inputs, up to 50% of crew time is saved in onboard reporting tasks. The solution automatically generates multiple standard and customized reports.

The same data that populates these reports is also sent directly to emissions verication services. Verication is crucial to meeting global and regional compliance requirements such as IMO-DCS certication and the EU’s MRV and FuelEU Maritime regulations. Yet reporting is only part of the equation. Smart Fleet Management processes the thousands of data points captured daily to provide a window into operational performance. Acting as a digital control tower, the solution unlocks real-time eet-wide performance indicators, allowing immediate reactions to keep fuel and time on budget.

Spinergie analysis, including historical behavior, contextualizes the relationship between fuel consumption and speed to help stakeholders better understand performance. This analysis also affords crews valuable observations into how changing their operational behaviors will positively impact fuel consumption. Benchmarking is facilitated through the standardized tracking of key performance indicators (KPIs) for each port call and voyage. This analysis gives stakeholders the data to ensure ongoing contract criteria are met and inform future contracts. “Smart Fleet Management provides shipowners with the means of securing better data, not just to meet regulatory requirements, but also to be able to rely on the accuracy of that data to drive real operational change. In doing so, our clients are achieving a cycle of improved operational efciency and sustainability,” concluded Jean Cristofari.

Source: Spinergie