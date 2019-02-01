Spliethoff selects nauticAi Map for the company’s inhouse developed Ship Performance Monitoring system

Dutch multipurpose specialist Spliethoff integrates the high-performance ‘nauticAi Map’ mapping service into its advanced, sensor based fleet performance platform. nauticAi Map, which is specially developed based on Spliethoff’s needs, improves the User eXperience and usability of the mapping and weather-functions in Spliethoff’s performance system.

nauticAi Map is a new Software-as-a-Service from Finnish IT startup nauticAi. The key feature in the service is to provide a high-performance BI tool compatible single-point access to various types of geographical and mapping data and combine also up-to-date weather layers into the same service. This makes it extremely easy to use in business intelligence solutions, such as Spliethoff’s performance platform. The service is an OGC-compliant Web Map Service and can be easily integrated in many types of custom solutions.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by Spliethoff to solve their specific mapping-challenge. Our new nauticAi Map service leverages our existing data platform, combines new Open Data weather sources from NOAA and Meteo-France, and is tuned for performance. It also enables Spliethoff to integrate their own weather data from Dutch MeteoGroup into the same single-point service,” says Capt. Henrik Ramm-Schmidt, CEO and Founder of nauticAi.

Source: nauticAi