Spluttering, but still moving forward

Westbound Transatlantic box volumes continue to increase despite growing headwinds.

After rising 5.4% in the first half of the year, westbound Transatlantic carryings only managed to grow by 0.5% in 3Q19 – the lowest quarterly growth since the last three months of 2016. October returns were better and, by the end of that month, the year-to-date growth rate was still registering 3.7%. US imports were up 4.4% compared to 2018, while goods for the Canadian and Mexican markets recorded smaller gains of 1.5% and 2.8% respectively.

Source: Drewry