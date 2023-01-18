Spot 380-cst HSFO extends gain on stronger bidding

Asia’s spot cash differential for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) extended gains to a second straight session on Tuesday on stronger bidding.

PetroChina bid for 380-cst HSFO at a $2 premium to Singapore quotes for loading dates in the first half of February, while no offer emerged.

There were multiple spot offers for 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) amid muted buying interest.

The 380-cst HSFO cash differential (FO380-SIN-DIF) climbed to $2.25 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the 0.5% VLSFO cash differential (MFO05-SIN-DIF) rose for a sixth session to $13.19 a tonne amid stronger front-month backwardation in the market.

