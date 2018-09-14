Spotlight on liability and compensation in Western Asia and Eastern Europe

IMO’s comprehensive liability and compensation regime covers issues such as pollution incidents, wreck removal, carriage of passengers and luggage – providing vital protection in the event of a maritime incident. But for these rules and regulations to be effective, countries need to ratify and implement them.

To help ensure prompt and adequate compensation in the Western Asia and Eastern Europe, a regional IMO workshop is underway in Batumi, Georgia (11-14 September). Taking part are senior managers from maritime administrations and legislative drafters specialised in maritime and shipping related legislation from 11 countries in the region.

They are gaining an overview of the international liability and insurance requirements and schemes, including the responsibilities of the various stakeholders involved, including governments, ship-owners, international funds and insurance companies.

The event is being run by IMO’s Jan De Boer and Ivaylo Valev, organized with the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency and held in conjunction with the Georgia International Maritime Forum.

Source: IMO