Spotlight: Sweet-sour crude differentials widen as HSFO cracks collapse Global Oil

IMO 2020 is really happening. As expected, high sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) cracks have collapsed in all regions ahead of the implementation of the marine fuel specification change. As a result, refinery margins in facilities making HSFO have suffered, particularly in Asia, with Singapore medium conversion margins dropping to about negative $3/b recently, their lowest level in many years.

As HSFO cracks have weakened, sweet-sour crude differentials have started to widen, but with various lags. For instance, in the US, the LLS-Mars spread widened fairly continuously from near zero over the summer to $2/b at the end of October to around $4.25/b currently.

This spread will widen further into next year as distillate cracks strengthen (LLS has a high distillate yield) and sour crudes in general will need to stay at steep discounts to compete with sweet grades making high-value low sulfur bunker fuels.

Similarly for other sour grades, differentials are widening. For example, Urals was trading very strong, at around $0.95/b over Dated Brent basis Rotterdam in mid-November (partly due to a lower-than-expected loading program) but it has now collapsed to $2.60/b under Dated Brent, in a matter of only two weeks.

That brings the Forties vs Urals spread very near to their relative refinery values. But comparing Urals to Ekofisk (a much lower sulfur crude than Forties) shows an even larger swing from $0.50/b to over $5/b in a very short time. That effectively prices Ekofisk as a VLSFO producer vs Urals as an HSFO producer.

Sour crudes for Asian refiners will need to similarly weaken relative to sweet alternatives on a delivered basis. But firm freight rates make that harder to see in FOB prices (e.g., Brent-Dubai) as Atlantic Basin sweet crudes are longer haul than Mideast grades and thus need to price lower to cover rising freight costs.

