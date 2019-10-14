Spotlight: This year’s late harvest will delay farm diesel demand in the US

This fall’s corn and soybean harvests are being delayed as both corn denting and maturity levels as of early October are well below their historical pace.

Corn denting refers to the formation of an indentation as the corn kernels grow on the plant, while maturity refers to the 50-55-day period from pollination (silking) to physiological maturity when corn can be harvested.

As of the week ended October 6, 93% of the corn crop was denting compared with last year when 100% of the corn crop was “in dent” the first week of October.

Corn in the so-called mature stage, required for harvest, was 58% last week, while 92% of the crop had already matured at this point last year.

S&P Global Platts Analytics grain analysis suggests that 2019 will see a similar pace to the 2009 harvest, when corn in dent was 95%, and mature corn made up 57% of the crop the first week of October, very similar numbers to the most recentdata from the National Agricultural Statistics Service released this past Monday.

If the similarities between the two years continue, we can expect the harvest to extend well beyond its average ending date some 13 weeks after the first corn was harvested in late September, although a snowstorm of historical proportions is forecast to hit the Northern Plains this coming weekend and could delay harvest even further.

According to the Kerosene and Fuel Oil report, annual farm demand for diesel came to 209,000 b/d year-round. If we assume that year-round farmers used 15,000 b/d for various other farm work, incremental planting and harvesting diesel demand comes to 194,000 b/d (on an annual basis).

In fact, the planting and harvesting take only 126 days, with the harvesting period lasting twice as long as the planting season. Net net, we estimate that farm diesel consumption would average 385,000 b/d over the harvest period (US Diesel Use Will Increase Substantially Over the Harvest Period, PIRA CNA, Sep 25, 2016).

With this fall’s harvest now expected to end several weeks later than usual, the profile of farm diesel demand shouldbe shifted forward in time as well.

Field maintenance, which we had originally assumed would take place during this year’s spring planting season, was expected to augment seasonal demand. Heavy rainfall and flooding, however, prevented farmers from doing much of their fieldmaintenance in 2019.

As a late harvest unfolds, we expect that little fieldwork will get done once again this fall, similar to last year, as US farmers struggle to beat the onset of winter just to harvest their crops. Looking forward, we believe that most of the fieldwork will have to wait until the spring of 2020.

