Spring Marine Adopts SulNOx in its Fleet: Greek shipping company agrees deal with Logothetis-backed fuel tech pioneer

SulNOx, the fuel technology group listed on London’s Aquis Exchange, has announced that Spring Marine Group will adopt SulNOx products in its fleet to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Spring Marine (https://www.Springmarine.com/) operates a fleet of Tankers and Bulk Carriers and represents SulNOx’s latest major client in the globally important, and highly influential, Greek maritime sector.

Captain George Chondronikolas, General Manager of Spring Marine, commented:

“At Spring, we make a point of having a constant commitment to adopting the latest technologies to minimise fossil fuel consumption and reduce the environmental impact of our business. Our vision includes adopting innovative green tech solutions like SulNOx for the continuous, incremental improvements required of our vessels to meet regulatory expectations and improve the service we offer our customers.”

Ben Richardson of SulNOx added:

“We are extremely impressed by the forward-thinking management and technical teams at Spring. They instantly understood our unique, green chemistry and how the adoption of the SulNOx products will reduce fuel costs along with the CO2 reductions demanded by the imminent Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) regulatory requirements.

“Also, looking beyond existing regulation, how SulNOx’s huge impact in reducing particulate matter, (black carbon emissions – acknowledged as being 3,200 times more potent in their contribution to climate change than CO2) is a key indicator of improved combustion and therein reduced fuel consumption demonstrated on other vessels. We look forward to working with the Spring Team.”

In July 2023, SulNOx announced that world-leading Marine Services Company Teekay Corporation, the 2023 ShipTek Tanker Operator of the Year, has agreed to pilot SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioner in Gibraltar and Singapore.

Last month, Constantine Logothetis, a board member and co-founder of Libra Group, and Chairman of Alithea Capital, increased his total shareholding in SulNOx to 22.46%. The transaction welcomed new shareholders into the company who have interests in three substantial shipping companies

Source: Spring Marine, SulNOx