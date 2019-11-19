SQLearn and Prevention at Sea have launched the new innovative e-learning course “IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap”

“IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap” is a revolutionary e-learning course developed by SQLearn and Prevention at Sea (PAS) and launched on November 15th, 2019. This is the one-time stop to learn everything that IMO requires to achieve compliance with the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap Legislation.

This e-learning course covers all the aspects of the IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap Regulations and gives you the deepest knowledge on the upcoming maritime changes defined by IMO and strictly implemented on January 1st, 2020. This course uses innovative technology and extensive analysis on the new regulations so that you can precisely be trained to meet the requirement by using 0.50% sulphur compliant fuel oil. The “IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap” course emphasises a wide range of fields affected by IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap Regulations such as:

• Air pollution from the shipping industry- Human health and environment – Quantitative assessment

• MARPOL Annex VI – Regulations – Consequences – Example

• Ship – specific Ship Implementation Plan – Risk Assessment and Management of Change (MoC)

• Fuel Oil System Modifications – Storage System – Transfer, Filtration and Delivery System

• METHODS FOR COMPLIANCE – Sulphur dioxide (SO2) Reduction – Low distillate fuel – 0.50% S “blended fuel”

• Potential Safety Implications associated with the use of 2020 compliant fuels

• ISO 8217:2017 Fuel Standard

• Scrubbers – Sea water, Open loop – Fresh water, Closed loop – Consideration

• Liquefied natural gas – Other alternative fuels

• Procurement of Compliant Fuel Oil and availability of Fuel Oil Non

• Bunkering

• TECHNICAL GUIDANCE – Tank Cleaning – Considerations – Points to followed – Parameters to be considered – tips

• Sampling – Location – Handling

SQLearn along with Prevention at Sea – its strategic partner – work together to create e-learning courses combining high technological standards and accuracy in delivering the required and in-depth knowledge to cover the needs of the maritime industry. “IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap” course can train you accurately and effectively while looking into the latest maritime developments and delivering all the necessary information you need in an accessible, customised, targeted and comprehensive way to practically achieve compliance with IMO 2020 Sulphur Cap Legislation.

Source: SQLearn