SQLearn at SMM 2022 presenting innovative maritime CBT solutions

SQLearn evolves Maritime Computer Based Training (CBT) and improves safety culture with onboard and ashore e-learning and training management system, real-time reporting as well as an extensive library of flag approved STCW courses developed using reflective learning techniques, multimedia and gamification elements. SQLearn’s e-learning courses ensure that all trainees will receive the same high level of onboard training and familiarize themselves with the daily operations. The ability to take courses remotely at a convenient place and time is of vital importance in the current working and learning environment.

In the company’s latest news, SQLearn has done the unthinkable by developing STCW Basic Safety training available through e-learning courses. The courses are fully developed by SQLearn and are approved by the Liberian Registry, the world’s second-largest registry that represents 12% of the world’s ocean-going fleet. STCW courses are fully compliant with the SCTW Code as amended.

