SQLearn is the Major Sponsor of the Athens Circular Forum II

SQLearn proudly announces that is the Major Sponsor of the Athens Circular Forum II. ACF2 is recognized as an integral part of the most impactful pan-European policy event, where key market actors, leading decision-makers, civil society institutions, responsible investors and active citizens join forces from all over Europe to pave the way towards Zero Pollution, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

After the success of the first Athens Circular Forum in bringing the Circular Agenda at the heart of the public debate, this year, the Athens Circular Forum II will take place on May 31 and June 1, as the Partner Event for Greece in the EU Green Week, under the auspices of the EU Commission and the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy.

ACF 2021 is organized by a network of the most active players in the green transition in Greece, including: the Bank of Greece, Sporos Platform, Symbiosis, EIT Climate-KIC Hub Greece, “Athena” Research Center, the Regional Growth Conference, the University of the Aegean, UN SDSN, the Green Fund, LIFE NCP and the Hellenic Association of Space Industry. ACF2 brings high-level discussions with distinguished guests and the best examples in the market, regarding how this Circular Transition will look like for everyday life. The 2021 edition of the Athens Circular Forum will be multi-platform, live-streamed and with significant content to be provided on the website for a holistic overview of the Green Transition in Greece.

The EU Green Week will precede the much-anticipated publication by the European Commission of the Action Plan “Towards a Zero Pollution Ambition for air, water and soil – building a Healthier Planet for Healthier People”. The Athens Circular Forum will thus be an opportunity to showcase to the wider European audience the efforts undertaken on the ground at national level to achieve these European objectives and will conclude with the publication of a White Paper on the Zero Pollution Ambition to underline the needs and potential of Greece in this fundamental transformation of our time.

Day 1 will open with a Plenary Session with high-level institutional representation which will discuss the general framework of the Green transition from an international, European and national perspective, followed by a panel dedicated to exploring the opportunities that lie ahead in terms of Green financing.

Day 2 will begin with a panel on youth participation and climate resilience, in which the winners of a student competition on designing the motto of this year’s Athens Circular Forum will be announced, in conjunction with the showcasing of emerging ideas and innovative businesses from one of the most dynamic accelerators that Greece has to offer. This panel will be followed by a focus on the blue economy and sustainable tourism, with particular emphasis on technological solutions for the shipping industry to be able to transition to carbon neutrality. Finally, the third panel of the day will explore innovative circular and bio-business practices that are already happening, to serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for all those who have yet to start their transition towards the green economy.

Source: SQLearn