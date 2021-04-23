SQLearn & Moore Greece commence in collaboration to create innovative online training programs

SQLearn and Moore Greece join forces to create innovative online training programs, synchronous and asynchronous, in a wide range of subjects related to administration, financial management and regulatory compliance of shipping companies.

SQLearn, having many years of recognized experience in providing e-learning, is committed to improving safety in the shipping industry and uses e-learning methods to advance maritime training through flexible and interactive learning techniques.

Moore brings decades of expertise and experience as well as renowned executives in the field of accounting, financial reporting but also in the areas of corporate governance, risk management and regulatory compliance.

Through this collaboration, a combination of theory, practice and the most effective training methods is achieved.

SQLearn, a Greek company located in Piraeus, is a specialized provider of e-learning services since 2006. The company has been dedicated to improving safety for shipping industry by using e-learning for the advancement of maritime training with flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques. SQLearn has served more than 800 vessels and 30.000 seafarers. The e-learning courses are designed according to the latest e-learning standards, are interactive and use multimedia elements like narration and 3D videos. SQLearn is a proud member of INTERTANKO, INTERCARGO, HEMEXPO, WIMA and the International Propeller Club.

Moore Greece, an independent member of Moore Global, is an accounting and consulting firm specializing in the shipping, media and hotel sectors. Our wide range of services covers audit and assurance, tax, governance – risk and compliance, IT consulting, transactions and accounting outsourcing for the family owned businesses and private individuals we serve. With over 120 professionals, deep knowledge and award winning proprietary tools, we can help clients improve efficiency and maximize profitability. By being the first international accounting firm in Greece with over 55 years of presence in the local market, we remain one of the most important and trustworthy firms in our industry.

Source: Moore Greece