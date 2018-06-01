SQLearn participates in Posidonia 2018

SQLearn, the first company to use e-learning for the advancement of maritime training, participates in Posidonia 2018, 4-8 June 2018 at Athens Metropolitan Expo Centre.

SQLearn created Dolphin Platforms, a complete suite of specialized services for the shipping industry. Dolphin Platforms include a range of innovative and effective products, using flexible, interactive and reflective learning techniques.

Dolphin Platforms, introduced at Posidonia 2018, consist of:

a) Dolphin System: Ashore and οnboard Learning Management System

b) Dolphin Library: Interactive e-learning courses for seafarers based on STCW topics

c) Special Dolphin: Custom interactive e-learning courses

d) Resilient Dolphin: Resilience Training Programme e-learning modules

e) Career Dolphin: Recruitment tools and Appraisal tests

SQLearn’s e-learning facilities and e-learning courses are certified according to relevant ABS standards. Furthermore, SQLearn’s e-learning services are certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

SQLearn is a Greek company founded in 2006 and a specialized provider of e-learning services with solutions customized for the shipping industry, including custom e-learning solutions, integrated Learning Management Systems (LMS) development, instructional design and custom e-learning content development, game based learning, serious games development, 3D training simulations, mobile learning and e-learning consultancy services.

Source: SQLearn