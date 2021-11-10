SQLearn: Returning to Greece with positive impressions from the presentation of the SeaHealth project at Europort 2021!

The team of SQLearn, the only Greek company with exclusive expertise in the provision of e-learning services, returned from the international trade exhibition EUROPORT2021 with its suitcase full of positive impressions for the SeaHealth project! The exhibition took place on 2-5 November 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands and is one of the most important venues for global shipping industry, with participation of over 1,000 exhibitors and the presence of over 27,000 visitors. SQLearn participated in the exhibition with a booth for the research project SeaHealth – Υγεία εν πλω, presenting for the first time the online learning platform that has developed with its partners.

The SeaHealth project provides new innovative solutions that will help improve the level of medical care provided onboard. As part of the project, an online training platform was developed, which includes 12 Educational Modules with elementary basic knowledge, examples, videos, animation as well as realistic scenarios through which onboard personnel will receive credible and structured knowledge on how to deal with medical incidents on board.

In particular, the project includes the following stages:

Record acute medical incidents on board and occupational illnesses of seafarers, their evaluation and the search for best possible interventions, improving health services and enhancing prevention.

Training and evaluation from seafarers who will be asked to evaluate the new platform with the aim of its improvement before its placement on the market. Test the platform on board.

The development of also a synchronous intervention platform, with image and sound, to transfer as much and more reliable information to medical personnel ashore, requesting medical advice.

The dissemination and commercial exploitation of the platform globally.

The SeaHealth research project: “E-learning platform for Seafarers for first aid and health issues” – (Υγεία εν πλω), is co‐financed by the European Union and Greek national funds through the Operational Program Competitiveness, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, under the call RESEARCH – CREATE – INNOVATE (project code: Τ1EDK-03122) and is implemented by SQLearn and Danaos Management Consultants in collaboration with the 1st Otolaryngology Clinic of National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (UOA).

Source: SQLearn