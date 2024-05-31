SQLearn unlocks Greek expertise in maritime training and certification at Posidonia 2024

SQLearn, the specialized maritime online training provider, proudly participates in Posidonia 2024, from 3 to 7 June, to present innovative solutions that help the shipping industry accomplish its goals.

At booth 3.325/10 of the WIMA Pavilion, in Hall 3 of the Athens Metropolitan Expo Center, SQLearn will welcome shipping experts, leaders of the industry and visitors in order to navigate them through its innovative e-learning courses, platforms, training and vetting tools designed to elevate maritime operations.

Under the slogan “Unlocking Greek Expertise in maritime training and certification”, SQLearn, with more than 10 years of innovation in maritime training, will present cutting edge maritime training solutions that include a comprehensive Maritime Computer Based Training (CBT) online library, online courses for Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), Vetting inspections preparation software and courses, as well as CaptAIn, an innovative educational tool specifically crafted to enhance training within the maritime industry.

On Wednesday, June 5, at 16:45, SQLearn organizes an Exclusive Conference at Seminar Room 2B of the Posidonia Exhibition, titled “Navigating Vetting Inspections: How to Prepare, Perform & Succeed”. Led by industry experts, this conference will provide invaluable insights into navigating the complexities of vetting inspections, embracing the human element in the era of SIRE 2.0, and securing success with innovative training and tools.

Over the last 10 years SQLearn has developed a high level of expertise in the latest seafarer training methods, offering to the shipping companies innovative solutions tailored to their needs and helping them respond to the new requirements of international regulations.

Spyros Goumas, President & CEO of SQLearn, said: “We’re thrilled to participate in Posidonia 2024, an event that unites the global shipping community for insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities. As we gather to celebrate the industry’s achievements, we invite all stakeholders to join us and explore our innovative solutions, designed to elevate their operations”.

Source: SQLearn