SQLearn welcomes its new partnership with Kyklades Maritime Corporation

SQLearn is delighted to announce its new partnership with Kyklades Maritime Corporation by providing e-learning services for its entire fleet of 19 vessels via the Dolphin System.

The Dolphin System is a web-based e-learning system specifically designed for the shipping industry and it comprises of the ashore and vessel installation as well as the Training Management System. Kyklades Maritime Corporation through the Dolphin Library will use for the training of its crew the Resilience Training Programme, a library of e-learning modules available to improve the crew’s ability to successfully manage stressful challenges or events and make effective decisions.

As the CEO of Kyklades Maritime Corporation Dimitris Patrikios said: “Kyklades Maritime Corporation is a shipping company focused on modern and efficient vessels, while operating them with the most sophisticated and comprehensive management systems available in the market. Therefore, we believe that our cooperation with SQLearn will meet the high standards we set for providing our crew with specialized and complete training through innovative e-learning courses. Since we have at the core of our activities the well-trained crew and safe operations, our collaboration with SQLearn was αn inevitable decision for us”.

“We are more than pleased to welcome Kyklades Maritime Corporation in the “fleet” of SQLearn. The e-learning courses we provide to our clients in the shipping industry combine the required knowledge and the specialized information with the state-of-the-art technology. The dedication to the needs of our clients is at the center of our values”, Spyros Goumas, the CEO of SQLearn, said.

Source: SQLearn