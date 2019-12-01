Squire Patton Boggs Launches Commodities and Shipping Group with the Addition of Leading Partner Team

Squire Patton Boggs has launched a global Commodities and Shipping Group with the addition of partners Barry Stimpson and Jessica Kenworthy, who join the firm’s Singapore office from Reed Smith. This renewed focus on commodities and shipping augments the firm’s venerable and highly recognized maritime and logistics practices.

“Barry and Jessica are leaders in their field with sophisticated global practices and we are very excited to have them join us,” said Squire Patton Boggs’ Global Managing Partner for Clients & Strategy, Steve Mahon. “This is an area in which we already have strong capabilities in London, Australia and the US, and with the addition of this team and future hires in the pipeline, we expect to very quickly ascend to become one of the premier firms in the commodities and shipping space,” added Chairman and Global CEO Mark Ruehlmann

Having worked in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney, Mr. Stimpson brings more than 25 years’ experience handling matters in the international trade, shipping, offshore energy, construction and insurance sectors. He has been in the Asia-Pacific region for over 20 years and was the founding partner of Reed Smith’s Singapore office when it was established in 2012, as well as the Office Managing Partner from 2016 to 2018.

Mr. Stimpson’s practice covers both disputes and advisory work, and he is ranked by the major legal directories for his work in the shipping and commodities sectors, as well as for his international arbitration work. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb) and a Fellow and Panel Arbitrator of the Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA).

Ms. Kenworthy’s practice covers a broad range of financings, with a specialization in complex commodity financings and ship financings. She has been involved in a wide range of commodity finance related transactions, in particular acting for lenders, trading houses and multilaterals. Her recent transactions include international structured trade financings and pre-export, prepayment, receivables and limited recourse structures in emerging markets, with a particular focus on transactions in South East Asia, China, India, Indonesia and Mongolia, as well as transactions in the CIS, Africa, South America and London. Ms. Kenworthy has worked on a number of award winning deals, including deals in Indonesia, Mongolia, Greece, Ukraine and China.

Ms. Kenworthy’s practice also covers ship finance and she has handled a large number of ship sale / purchase transactions and the financing of new buildings and secondhand vessels (both debt and sale and leaseback structures involving time charters, CVCs and contracts of affreightment). She is recognised as a rising star for Singapore Banking and Finance work in the IFLR1000 rankings and won the sole award for Singapore Finance and Securitisation at the 2018 and 2019 Client Choice Awards.

Commenting on his move, Mr. Stimpson said, “Squire Patton Boggs’ Asia-Pacific network and its presence across the Middle East, London, Europe and the US, as well as its commitment to growing a global, market leading commodities and shipping practice makes the firm an ideal place to serve the diverse needs of our global clients. I’m very excited to be joining the firm and growing the practice.”

Ms. Kenworthy further commented, “I am delighted to be joining Squire Patton Boggs and contributing to their strong global financial industries practice and working alongside leading commodities and shipping lawyers. The culture and drive of Squire Patton Boggs to ensure its commodities and shipping capabilities are market leading, attractive and competitive for clients have been very compelling, and I look forward to working closely with the teams in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, London and the US.”

The Commodities and Shipping Group will provide a full range of legal services on all aspects of international trade and shipping and across all commodity sectors, including advice and assistance with transactions, corporate matters, trade finance, litigation and arbitration, regulatory matters, environmental law, renewable energy, derivatives and projects.

Source: Squire Patton Boggs