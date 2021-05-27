Sri Lanka monitors oil spill from burning vessel

Pieces of items from the burning foreign ship X-Press Pearl are seen washed to the shore of Kapungoda, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 26, 2021. Sri Lankan authorities said on Wednesday it is monitoring an oil spill from a burning foreign vessel near the Port of Colombo, warning that the oil spill may waft towards the Negombo lagoon in the west coast of the country. Till Wednesday noon, rescue teams from the Sri Lanka Navy and the Indian Navy were involved in joint efforts to douse the flames onboard the container ship “X-PRESS PEARL” registered under the flag of Singapore, which was carrying 1,486 containers with 25 tons of Nitric Acid and several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15.

Source: Xinhua