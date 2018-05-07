Sri Lanka Ports Authority posts 15.3-pct growth in 1Q 2018

Sri Lanka Ports Authority has recorded a total growth of 15.3 percent in terms of profits for the first quarter of 2018 with Colombo Port alone posting a 16.2 percent growth.

In 2017, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) posted 45.6 billion rupees as revenue and a net profit after tax of 13.3 billion rupees compared to 1.03 billion rupees achieved in 2016.

“Although Jaya Container Terminal signaled a slight drawback during the 1st three quarters of 2017, all SLPA terminals have significantly progressed with 9.2% growth for the 4Q 2017,” SLPA said.

“Creating history, Colombo Port for the first time recorded 6.2 million container operations for the year 2017.”

The Port has been ranked 13th best Connectivity Port in the world in the 4th quarter 2017, climbing up five places from the previous ranking of Drewry Port Connectivity Index.

According to rankings, the Colombo Port also became the top best connectivity port in South Asia.

SLPA at present has prepared a 3-year development plan to expedite the port sector development process in the country to further increase container volumes.

SLPA was also awarded the Ports Authority of the Year Award by the Global Ports Forum (GPF) in 2018.

Source: LBO