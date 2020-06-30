Sri Lanka to discuss changing Colombo Port terminal deal with India and Japan: Minister

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given the go ahead to Shipping Minister Johnston Fernando to start talks on changing an agreement signed building a container terminal in Colombo port, Information Minister Bandula Gunewardene said.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority had signed agreement with India and Japan to run the partially built East Terminal after dropping plans for a standard build-operate-transfer deal which drew responses from top shipping firms amid opposition from then President Maithripala Sirisena.

“Ports Minister Johnston Fernando informed t that the the last administration had entered into a deal which is highly unfavourable to the country,” Cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunewardene told reporters.

“President (Gotabya Rajapaksa) gave authority (balaya pawaruwa) to Minister Johnston Fernando to direct discussions at a diplomatic level.

“Because this is an agreement signed between states, it has to be treated with care. After discussion he could brief you on that matter in the future.”

Sri Lanka Ports Authority workers objected to the unloading of some cranes that had arrived at Colombo port in a protest against the deal.

Source: Economy Next