Sri Lanka’s China-run Port, Colombo Dockyard team up for floating vessel repair

Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port run by China Merchant Ports group said it had teamed up with Colombo Dockyard floating repairs in vessels which are already docking.

A Marshall Islands flagged crude carrier ‘Marine Hope’ was repaired at Hambantota under the partnership.

The 159,962 gross ton vessel, which is 332 metres long was the largest vessel to call at the port so far.

“Its repairs were expertly carried out by Colombo Dockyard Plc..,” Hambantota International Port Group said.

“The collaboration is expected to bring more vessels of this size to HIP in the future, presenting a win-win for the port and CDL.”

Colombo Dockyard was instrumental in the vessel calling at the port, HIPG said.

Colombo Dockyard is a publicly traded firms controlled by Japan’s Onomichi group which has its own drydock at the Colombo Port.

Hambantota Port, which is close to the main East West shipping lane of the Indian Ocean has been expanding its activities to boost revenues.

CMPorts recently brought in Fujian Provincial Communication Transportation Group Co., Ltd as a partner to inject equity and bring in industries from the province.

Source: EconomyNext