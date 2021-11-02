Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port signs agreement with local cement manufacturer

Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port has signed an agreement with a local company to transport raw materials for cement production via a conveyor belt from ship to the factory, local media reported here Monday.

Hambantota International Port (HIP) said in a statement that the agreement was signed between Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) CEO Johnson Liu and Lanwa Sanstha Cement Corporation Chairman Nandana Lokuwithana in the capital Colombo.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sri Lanka’s Minister for Ports and Shipping Rohitha Abeygunawardena.

“Lanwa cement is an important industrial project for the Hambantota district and plays an important role in the economic development of Sri Lanka as well as the development of Hambantota Port,” Liu said.

“Partnering with HIPG for this project is beneficial to us as we will have steady inbound logistics costs which will enable us to compete in the local cement market,” Lokuwithana said.

Lokuwithana added that Lanwa plans to invest in two ship unloaders that will handle raw materials for the cement factory. The factory’s production is expected to create up to 300 direct jobs, he said.

The cement factory will be located outside the premises of the Hambantota International Port and its industrial park. However, a conveyor belt will carry raw materials from ships that dock at the port to the factory floor.

Source: Xinhua