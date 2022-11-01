SSA Marine Converts 9 Diesel-Powered Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes to Electric at the Port of Long Beach Pier J Terminal

SSA Marine has completed a multi-year project to convert 9 ZPMC diesel-electric 1,000 hp rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTGs) to 100% grid-tied electric. This is the largest deployment of eRTGs in North America and represents 100% of the RTG fleet at the Port of Long Beach Pier J terminal.

The multimillion-dollar project was supported by a $9.7 million grant from the California Energy Commission. Project partners include Port of Long Beach, Southern California Edison, Cavotec, and the California Energy Commission.

“SSA is thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Port of Long Beach and the California Energy Commission to complete this project,” said Scott Hainlen, superintendent at SSA Terminals. “We look forward to continuing our efforts in reducing emissions from all our operations in Long Beach.”

The Pier J eRTG project is estimated to eliminate consumption of diesel fuel by 225,000 gallons per year, reducing emissions of criteria air pollutants and greenhouse gases from SSA Marine’s operations.

“SSA Marine has long been a leader in the testing and deployment of technologies to reduce emissions from maritime operations. The completion of the Pier J eRTG project is another great example of this innovative spirit and commitment to the environment,” said Ed DeNike, president of SSA Containers.

Source: SSA Marine