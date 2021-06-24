SSA Members Elect Council, Ms Caroline Yang Returns as President: New SSA Council Reflects Diversity In Shipping Refreshed logo to Navigate the Future

The Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) – the industry voice of Singapore’s maritime community – held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, the second year running that the event was held digitally. At the meeting, the Association elected seven members into the SSA Council for the 2021/2023 term and introduced a refreshed logo.

Immediately after the AGM, the SSA Council held its first meeting and unanimously elected Ms Caroline Yang to lead the Association for another term. The Council also elected Mr René Piil Pedersen, Managing Director of AP Moller Singapore Pte Ltd as Vice President and Honorary Secretary, as well as Ms Katie Men, Managing Director of Iseaco Investment Pte Ltd as Vice President and Honorary Treasurer. The Council has co-opted four members, with diverse expertise and experiences, and will be co-opting another two members to form a 13-member strong Council for the term 2021/2023. The Council will be supported by the SSA Secretariat headed by Mr. Michael Phoon.

The composition of the new SSA Council 2021/2023 reflects the diversity of the shipping industry, with different genders and nationalities, as well as representatives of multinationals working alongside those from small to medium-sized enterprises, giving authority to its position as a collective representative voice for the maritime sector.

On her successful re-election as President of SSA, Ms Yang said, “I am humbled and grateful for the support and trust that SSA members and the Council have in me. We are still reeling from the economic repercussions of COVID-19. The global crew change crisis remains a focal point on our radar. We are pushing hard to have our seafarers vaccinated as a priority. At the same time, a key priority will be that SSA continues to grow as a trusted partner for Maritime Singapore and the international maritime community. Digitalisation and decarbonisation will remain high on the agenda. This is where SSA will continue to provide our thought leadership, proactively engage the authorities and other maritime stakeholders, and convert adversity into opportunities. I am excited to lead the Council team for this new term, to bring greater value to our members as we work together for the betterment of SSA and Maritime Singapore.”

The SSA also introduced a refreshed logo at its 25th AGM. The addition of a dash of red to its current logo makes it more distinctive and signifies its links to Singapore and the Red Ensign of Singapore registered ships. The red triangle, with its tip pointing North, together with the blue triangle below, with the tip pointing South, resembles a compass needle. The compass is synonymous with providing direction and this highlights the Association’s mission to engage maritime stakeholders, promote the interests of shipping in Singapore and the rest of the world, and together, navigate the future.

The seven Elected Ordinary Members and the four confirmed Co-opted Members (in alphabetical order of company name) for the 2021/2023 Council are:

Elected Ordinary Members

Company Name of Representative

AP Moller Singapore Pte Ltd Mr. René Piil Pedersen, Managing Director

Hong Lam Marine Pte Ltd Ms. Caroline Yang, Chief Executive (President)

Iseaco Investment Pte Ltd Ms. Katie Men, Managing Director

Kontiki Shipping Pte Ltd Mr. Ng Ee Ping, Director

Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd Mr. Colin de Souza, Regional Head – South Asia

PACC Offshore Services Limited Mr. Lee Keng Lin, Chief Executive Officer

Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd Mr. Teo Teng Seng, Executive Director

Co-opted Members

Company Name of Representative

Allen & Gledhill LLP Mrs. Gina Lee-Wan, Partner

ING Bank N.V., Singapore Branch Mr. Gerbrand Vroegop, Managing Director – Transportation & Logistics

Sinoda Shipping Pte Ltd Ms. Akanksha Batura-Pai, Head of Strategy and Growth

Wallem Group Singapore Mr. Nitin Mathur, Managing Director – Commercial Services

Source: Singapore Shipping Association