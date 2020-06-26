ST Engineering Launches Service Operation Vessel Design

Having gained extensive experience in the design, construction and maintenance of highly complex vessels since the ‘90s, the marine arm of ST Engineering launched its Service Operation Vessel (SOV) design to meet the operational needs of today’s offshore renewables industry. Fitted with an electric propulsion system including energy storage system, the SOV is designed based on ST Engineering’s innovative Eco-hull for low fuel consumption and enhanced seakeeping characteristics to maximise crew comfort of the crew, service personnel and specialists.

The SOV is configured with two azimuth-type main propulsion propellers, two tunnel bow thrusters and one retractable azimuth forward thruster. The propulsion system, coupled with an advanced dynamic positioning system (DP2) and heave-compensated gangway, equips the vessel for its primary function – the safe transfer of personnel from onboard to offshore wind turbines. Additionally, a cargo/passenger lift with six fixed levels provides zero-step access-and-transfer for the technician and cargo from the vessel to the turbine’s transition piece (TP) through the gangway. The SOV is well-equipped with a 3D-motion compensated knuckle boom crane to provide covering access to TP and the operational areas for boat landings. The SOV has a large clear space for deck preparation and is fitted with a container skidding system, suitable for 10 and 20 feet size containers.

Adopting its in-house capabilities in acoustic signatures, ST Engineering has paid special attention to the noise and vibration characteristics in its design. With a 5-star hotel standard interior design and customisable facilities, the SOV can accommodate up to 85 service personnel and crew for servicing the offshore windfarm infrastructure.

To maximise operational efficiency and reduce any unplanned downtime, ST Engineering has integrated its proven in-house NERVA ship management and sensemaking systems (NERVA SMS2). The ABS certified NERVA SMS2 adopts data analytics and machine learning techniques to perform predictive maintenance and condition-based monitoring of the equipment, hence providing prescriptive and pre-emptive data to operators for better decision making.

“Having identified the renewables segment as well-suited to ST Engineering’s capabilities, the SOV concept is targeted at operators looking for a more cost-effective and reliable engineering solution that can be customised. ST Engineering can cater to the needs of global developers and operators, so the construction is available out of both Singapore and US shipyards.” said Senior Manager Phoebe Lim.

Source: ST Engineering