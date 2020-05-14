ST Engineering Unveils New LNG Catamaran Vessel Design For Offshore Applications

Towards a future of sustainable shipping by reducing toxic emissions, and at the same time enhancing passenger comfort and providing cost-effective and safe transfer of offshore personnel, ST Engineering’s marine arm unveils its 76m dual fuel LNG catamaran fast crew boat.

Collaboratively developed with Incat Crowther, ST Engineering have utilised the latest generation Wave Piercing Semi-SWATH hull form, where the vessels’ primary application is to transit at high speed with low hull motions. This innovative hull is fitted with a ride control system comprising a pair of forward-mounted active T-foils and aft-mounted active Interceptors. These technologies enable comfortable high-speed transit and provide an excellent platform to operate a broad range of Walk to Work Gangways from its rear deck, when coupled with the advanced Dynamic Positioning System (DP2).

Four robust and reliable ten cylinder Dual Fuel engines, boast a maximum speed of 40 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 34 knots through four waterjets.

With extreme volatility in oil price, offshore operators are now more conscious of operating expenses, and are always seeking for a safer and more cost-effective transfer solution, where it by air or sea.

The vessel offers an unrivalled transit experience to 150 passengers via two classes of seats, entertainment solutions, with elevated privacy and comfort for the most discerning executive. In an accommodation configuration, the vessel can comfortably house 30 passengers in single cabins with ensuite and all the amenities required for quality offshore living.

“Committed towards green and sustainable shipping, we have set a new standard of personnel movement and ensured multi-market use for both our oil and gas as well as offshore wind clients. The accelerated development of medium speed dual fuel and pure LNG engines has created some exciting possibilities in the design of cleaner and greener ships. Despite the physical limitations of large LNG tanks, the overall functionality that can now be accommodated in large platforms has redefined comfort and safety, whilst still maintaining the speed expectations of traditional high-speed diesel engines,” said Michael Bell, Senior Vice President (Marketing and Business Development) of ST Engineering’s Marine sector.

Source: ST Engineering