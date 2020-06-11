St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry congratulates the country’s Prime Minister on winning a second term in office

The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry (SKANReg) has congratulated the Hon Dr Timothy Harris and his Team Unity party on a resounding nine seat win in this month’s St Kitts and Nevis General Election. Dr Harris has been sworn in at Government House in Basseterre as the Federation’s Prime Minister for a second term.

Writing in a letter to the Prime Minister, Liam Ryan, International Registrar of Shipping and Seamen at SKANReg, praised Dr Harris for the actions taken by the party under his leadership since 2015, especially with regards to Covid-19. “This has given the Federation extreme confidence that the future is very strong under Team Unity.”

Mr Ryan added: “We know we are privileged to be working in partnership with the Nation’s civil servants and others in both Ship Registry operations and outside of that, the greater promotion of the country worldwide. As our motto says, we are ‘Flying the Flag of the Federation Worldwide’.

“We look forward to continuing our work with you and your Team Unity partners for many years to come and I wish you every success for the future,” he concluded.

Source: The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry