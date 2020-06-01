St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry welcomes Dr Kevin M. Isaac’s appointment as Chair of the Commonwealth Board of Governors

The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry (SKANReg) has welcomed the appointment of the UK High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency, Dr Kevin M. Isaac, as Chairman of the 54 member Commonwealth Board of Governors.

Dr Isaac, who was nominated by the CARICOM Caucus of High Commissioners, was unopposed – a fact SKANReg said echoed the level of confidence the region and the Commonwealth family has in High Commissioner Isaac’s ability to take on this vitally important role.

The Chair of the Board of Governors is chosen, every two years, on the basis of geographical representation; this year it fell to the Caribbean and Canada region.

Among its mandated responsibilities, the Board of Governors exercises oversight of the Organisation, and receives annual reports from the Secretary-General on the operations of each of the individual funds; provides strategic direction on major policy issues; reviews implementation of CHOGM mandates; and approves four-year strategic plans and two-year programme budgets and work programmes. The 54 member states normally meet bi-annually at Marlborough House in London, but may meet as often as necessary to address urgent matters, which require the attention of the wider body.

High Commissioners and colleagues of the 54 member states, which represent 2.4 billion people across multiple nations and time zones, congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis and His Excellency Dr Kevin Isaac on his successful election. The tenure for the new Chair of the Board of Governors begins 1st July 2020 and runs for two years.

Source: St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry