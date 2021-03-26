St Kitts & Nevis Register confirms its strong commitment to compliance

Vessels flying the St Kitts & Nevis (SKAN) flag that engage in illegal activities face immediate de-registration.

That’s the tough message being circulated by the International Registrar of Shipping & Seamen after a SKAN registered vessel was intercepted off the West African coast carrying six tonnes of cocaine.

The 4,400dwt Najlan was immediately de-registered as a result of the interception that exposed the illegal drugs haul.

Liam Ryan, International Registrar of Shipping & Seamen and CEO at SKAN, said: “The St Kitts & Nevis International Ship Registry is fully committed to total compliance with the international laws governing world shipping.

“Wherever we find evidence of illegal activities we will take the strongest possible measures – particularly de-registration of a vessel – to demonstrate our commitment to compliance with the law and to deter others thinking of using vessels registered with us for nefarious purposes.”

St Kitts & Nevis Registry does not propose to comment further on this matter.

Source: The St Kitts and Nevis International Ship Registry