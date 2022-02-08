St Kitts & Nevis Ship Registry: a sea change

Quietly and without fanfare St Kitts & Nevis Ship Registry (SKANReg) has made a sea change in its fundamental operations.

Buoyed by its significant elevation to a mid-point in the Paris MoU Grey list last year (2021), the Registry has deliberately turned away from ever increasing tonnage numbers to focus on quality of its registered vessels.

Many pay lip service to quality. With SKANReg actions are speaking louder than words.

Despite the Pandemic and the new policy, 2021 showed a net vessel gain of 68. However, the net tonnage registered figure reduced by 468,598 tons.

Pleasingly this new strategy meant that the focus on vessel quality has resulted in vessels being of significantly higher quality than was the case in past years.

This policy will remain in effect going forward.

Allied to the focus on quality, SKANReg has significantly expanded its range of services offered to Owners.

The placement of staff in India and South-East Asia now ensures availability spans most of the World’s time zones.

In addition, Company incorporation services within the Nevis jurisdiction were introduced late in 2021 providing ship owners with a one-stop “package”.

As a final bonus SKANReg’s appointed flag state inspectors are now being made available – at the Owners’ cost – should they need an independent opinion on the technical status of their ship with the added benefit of the Flag’s co-operation on anything found needing special attention.

Allied to the new quality drive, during 2022 focus will also be directed towards safety and building the best status within the Middle East and other regions.

It will come as no surprise to hear that vessel inspections will increase to ensure standards are maintained – indeed enhanced – with a similar Concentrated Inspection Campaigns (CIC) programme run by PSC MoUs to focus on commonly recorded defects.

All vessels on the Registry are processed through due diligence that analyses the vessel risks and examines the make-up of its ownership and management.

This procedure has enabled SKANReg to grow exponentially which we believe supports the goal of becoming a White List Flag within the next few years.

SKANReg’s International Registrar of Shipping & Seamen & C.E.O Liam Ryan commented: “SKANReg is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has established a network of more than 40 Maritime Registrars.

“This network enables easy and efficient local contact with a client with the bonus they can carry out ship and mortgage registrations in their own time zone, own language and with minimum hassle.

“With fixed fees for registration and “no hidden extras”, clients can be assured their budget will not be subject to unforeseen charges.”

St Kitts & Nevis is, of course, a member of the Commonwealth and supports and strengthens proper governance, promotes justice and human rights.

SKANReg continues to be a Paris MoU grey list country which adds lustre to the Flag’s reputation.

Recent years’ statistics chart the significant improvements achieved in the number of inspections and detentions:

2019 – 33/3; 2020 – 34/0; 2021 – 45/4.

These numbers bode well for the future – which for SKANReg remains bright.

Concluding, Liam Ryan commented: “Our attention now focuses on keeping these numbers consistently low with quality not quantity our watch-word.

“In addition we seek to obtain acceptance of the Flag with leading Banks and Private Equity Firms, thereby assisting ship owners with their existing mortgages, or wishing to obtain finance to re-activate vessels to trade under the St Kitts & Nevis Flag.”

Source: St Kitts & Nevis Ship Registry (SKANReg)