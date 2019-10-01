Stable tanker market in 3Q19 signals little fluctuation in results QoQ

Stolt-Nielsen posts its 3Q19 (June-August) report this Thursday. It was a quiet period in chemical tanker markets with stable rates, signalling little changes in figures QoQ. The company has strengthened its balance sheet in the quarter and guides for little IMO-2020-related impact, while we keep our Buy recommendation for the stock with an unchanged NOK 125/sh TP expecting the rates to have seen the bottom in 2018 and still awaiting the turn in the market.

The turn in the chemical tanker market remains to be seen

We do not expect large fluctuations QoQ in Stolt-Nielsen’s 3Q figures that will be revealed on October 3rd, seeing a rather flat chemical tanker market development during the quarter. Rates have recovered from their lows in 2018 and the company shares our view that the market will eventually turn, but it remains to be seen in a more distant future. On the terminal side, Altona in Australia had to be sold in July, while many capacity expansion projects in the U.S. and Korea remain on schedule. Overall we anticipate revenues of USD 524m and EBIT of USD 46m to be reported with the bottom line continuously staying in a positive territory.



Liquidity strengthened in 3Q, costs related to IMO-2020 transferred

Stolt-Nielsen obtained refinancing commitments for Stolt Tankers totaling USD 420m in debt secured by 21 chemical tankers, refinancing USD 147.6m bond maturing in September 2019, USD 160.7m bond maturing in 2020 and USD 61.1m of terminal financing in Australasia. In addition, the company secured commitments on a new USD 200m private placement with the New Orleans terminal.

Costs related to IMO-2020 transferred

As of January 1, 2020, the new IMO bunker regulations will require all ship owners and operators to change consumption to more expensive, low sulphur bunkers, unless a scrubber is operational. But this seems to be less costly for companies like Stolt-Nielsen than feared. Stolt Tankers intends to pass on the additional expenses to the customers and have made substantial progress – it is said that all contracts extending beyond Dec. 31, 2019 have bunker surcharge clauses.

We expect little fluctuations in the results QoQ, but the chemical tanker market to recover in more distant future, therefore, our long-term positive view towards the stock is reiterated with and unchanged NOK 125/sh TP.

Source: Norne Research