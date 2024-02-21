Stagnation Dominated the Ship Recycling Market

The ship recycling has remained unimpressive over the past week. In its latest weekly report, Best Oasis ( www.best-oasis.com ), one of the world’s leading cash buyer of ships, said that “the ship recycling sectors across India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Turkiye are experiencing varying degrees of market stagnation and operational challenges. In Alang, India, the market remains stagnant with a continuous low demand for scrap vessels, a trend that has persisted over recent weeks. Bangladesh’s market is facing a decline, leading buyers to adopt a cautious wait-and-see approach. This cautiousness is further compounded by a non-supportive banking sector, influenced by a dollar liquidity crisis, which has led to selective approval of LCs and challenges in vessel acquisition due to banks’ delayed approval processes. In Pakistan, market conditions have not seen any shifts, maintaining the status quo from the previous week.

However, the unclear election results and the resulting government formation uncertainty are causing market unrest, with expectations for clarification in the coming days. Türkiye’s market has held steady at the levels observed in the previous week, albeit with a notable decrease of 4 USD in imports, indicating a slight shift in market dynamics. BIMCO, in collaboration with national representatives from Bangladesh, India, Norway, Pakistan, and the International Chamber of Shipping, has formally submitted a paper emphasizing the critical need to address potential conflicts between the Hong Kong Convention and the Basel Convention. This submission, aimed at the upcoming 81st session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) scheduled for March 18-22, 2024, seeks to preemptively mitigate adverse implications for shipowners, recycling facilities, and maritime vessels, thereby ensuring regulatory harmony and operational efficiency within the international shipping industry”, Best Oasis concluded.

In a separate report, Clarkson Platou Hellas commented that, “there certainly appears to be a lack of activity and little motivation as the lacklustre market continues. India remains on the sidelines with further reduction in rates being reported this week, however both recyclers in Bangladesh and Pakistan look to be pushing hard to come out of their previous doldrums and actively look to acquire tonnage, however the lack of available units is not satisfying their demands.

Pakistan still faces uncertain reaction to the recent election results which may hold the recyclers back from improving their rates for the time being. There are still financial restrictions in both locations, although reports suggest these are slowly easing. However, any Letter of credit required to be opened for tonnage over 10,000 LDT may still be limited to a handful of recyclers and could still be problematic in the issuance of such large funding by the banks. Moving West, Turkish recyclers continue to offer aggressive numbers with their positive indications maintaining and closing in on the levels from their counterparts from India, but hereto, supply remains low”, the shipbroker said.

Allied added in its latest weekly report that “prices in Bangladesh remain steady as breakers at Chittagong remain the leading purchasers of tonnage, despite L/C restrictions hindering End buyers, and prices remain stable. Notably, the sale of ‘Bontrup Emirates’ took place at a recycling yard compliant with the HKC. With the growing demand for HKC (or even stricter) compliance, sales such as this highlight the increasing competition that breakers in Bangladesh pose to Alang, the traditional destination for green demolition. Turning to the other Indian Sub-Continent markets, activity in India remained lackluster this week and prices weakened. Only one general cargo vessel was sold and last month’s supply of MSC container vessels now feels quite distant. For yet another week, Pakistan did not receive any vessels and uncertainty continues to hang over the market following the election. Given the bullish trend in both the dry bulk and tanker freight markets, it would not be surprising if the available tonnage remains somewhat restricted”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide